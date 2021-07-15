Holy Holy team with CLEWS for buoyant single ‘The Aftergone’, announce album tour

Holy Holy have announced a national tour in support of their forthcoming album ‘Hello My Beautiful World’, and shared its latest single: a soaring cut titled ‘The Aftergone’, featuring guest vocals from Sydney duo CLEWS.

Released today (July 15) after a premiere on triple j’s Good Nights program earlier this week, ‘The Aftergone’ is an energetic and emotive track that melds thumping EDM-inspired beats with a sharp electric guitar hook. In addition to CLEWS’ vocal accoutrements, the track features production from The Presets member Kim Moyes.

“Working with Kim was fun and I’ve always loved The Presets,” Holy Holy frontman Oscar Dawson said in a press statement. “We wanted to push this song into electronic territory, and he was the right person to go to for that.

“Tim [Carroll, vocals] then wrote a pre-chorus melody and lyrics that we felt were perfect for Lily and Grace from CLEWS, a band – and people – we’re super fond of. We’ve toured with them and they’ve joined us on stage many times before. We’re stoked that they can finally feature on a song with us.”

Have a listen to ‘The Aftergone’ below:

Thematically, Carroll explained that ‘The Aftergone’ is inspired by feelings of uncertainty, particularly in the current sociopolitical climate. “The future has been feeling particularly uncertain lately,” he said.

“The world we thought we knew is not there anymore. This song is an acknowledgement of what that feels like. Maybe things are always like that. Maybe every generation has this experience, and this is just our story to live through.”

‘The Aftergone’ comes as the fourth single from ‘Hello My Beautiful World’, following ‘Port Rd’ (which features Melbourne rapper Queen P), ‘How You Been’ and ‘Believe Anything’. Their fourth studio album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ is due out on August 20 via Wonderlick/Sony.

To launch the new record, Holy Holy are set to embark on a 20-date tour of Australia this November, performing three shows in Western Australia, four in Victoria, one in Canberra, three in New South Wales, six in Queensland, one in South Australia and two in Tasmania.

Queen P will serve as the main support for 12 dates of the run, with Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary – who recently released her second solo EP, ‘The Drip’ – supporting for the remaining eight shows. CLEWS will sing backup at all the shows. “So excited to hit the road with these boys and sprinkle song harmonies on their beautiful songs,” they said on Instagram.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time on Tuesday July 19 from the band’s website. A fan presale will take place 24 hours prior. Take a look at the full list of dates below.

Holy Holy’s ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Perth, Astor Theatre*

Saturday 6 – The River, Margaret River*

Sunday 7 – Bunbury, Prince Of Wales Hotel*

Thursday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel*

Friday 12 – Frankston, Pier Hotel*

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre (early + late shows)**

Wednesday 17 – Canberra, UC Refectory**

Thursday 18 – Towradgi, Waves**

Friday 18 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre**

Saturday 20 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre**

Thursday 25 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta**

Friday 26 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall **

DECEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel*

Thursday 2 – Mackay, Seabreeze*

Friday 3 – Townsville, Uni Bar*

Saturday 4 – Cairns, Gilligans*

Friday 10 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre*

Saturday 11 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre*

Sunday 12 – Launceston, Albert Hall*

* – with Queen P

** – with Hayley Mary