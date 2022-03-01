HONNE announce Australian tour for September

UK electronic duo HONNE have announced they’ll tour Australia later this year, returning for an east coast run this September.

The headline dates will mark the producers’ first Australian shows since 2019, and their first since releasing their third album, last year’s ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’

The tour will kick off at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on September 20, continuing along to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre and the Forum in Melbourne, before wrapping up at a “secret inner city venue” in Adelaide on September 27.

Advertisement

Tickets to HONNE’s Australian tour will go on sale this Friday (March 4) at 9am, with a Secret Sounds pre-sale kicking off a day earlier.

HONNE released ‘Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?’ in October of last year, after previewing it with singles like Pink Sweat$ collaboration ‘What Would You Do?’. The album also featured contributions from the likes of 88rising‘s NIKI along with Khalid, Griff and more.

In a three-star review of the duo’s previous album, 2018’s ‘Love Me/Love Me Not’, NME said the record was “an even more adventurous and exciting one than its predecessor”.

HONNE’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 20 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Thursday 22 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 23 – Melbourne, Forum

Tuesday 27 – Adelaide, TBA