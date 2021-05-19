Hoodoo Gurus announce 40th anniversary tour with The Dandy Warhols

Hoodoo Gurus will celebrate 40 years since their first ever live show with a five-date national tour supported by The Dandy Warhols.

The band formed and played their first show in 1981, releasing their first ever single ‘Leilani’ the following year. The Gurus will kick off their commemorative run in Brisbane on December 1, before running through Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and finishing up in Perth on December 11.

“Between the two of us, there are gonna be plenty of opportunities for crowd singalongs, and after the turmoil of the last year and a half, that’s gonna be incredibly therapeutic for everyone,” the band said in a press statement. “You can be certain that both of our bands will be fired up and rarin’ to go.”

Advertisement

To mark the announcement, Hoodoo Gurus have shared a new single, ‘World of Pain’, ahead of what will be their first album in 11 years this December. The track features The Bangles’ Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill of The Beach Boys on backing vocals. Listen to that below.

Tickets to the band’s national tour go on general sale from 2pm AEST Friday May 28 via Frontier Touring.

Hoodoo Gurus have released a few loose singles over the last two years, with 2020 seeing them share the anti-Trump anthem ‘Hung Out To Dry’ and ‘Get Out Of Dodge’. Their last full-length album was 2010’s ‘Purity Of Essence’, though they shared the ‘Gravy Train’ EP in 2014.

The dates for the Hoodoo Gurus’ 40th Anniversary Tour with The Dandy Warhols are:

DECEMBER

Advertisement

Wednesday 1 – Brisbane, The Riverstage

Friday 3 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 4 – Sydney, Hordern Pavillion

Thursday 9 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre

Saturday 11 – Perth, Belvoir Homestead & Ampitheatre