Hoodoo Gurus announce rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour dates

Hoodoo Gurus have announced the rescheduled dates for their 40th anniversary tour with The Dandy Warhols, after being forced to postpone earlier this month following an outbreak of COVID in their camp.

On April 1 it was reported that the band’s drummer, Nik Rieth, had contracted COVID-19, resulting in the Australian rock veterans’ postponing their nationwide tour for a second time. As close contacts of Rieth, the entire band were self-isolating as a result.

Today (April 12), the band have revealed the tour has been rescheduled to this September. Kicking off on September 13 at Brisbane’s Riverstage, the outfit will play five shows in quick succession, wrapping up at Perth’s Belvoir Ampitheatre on September 23.

Hoodoo Gurus’ David Faulkner said in a press statement that the band’s COVID emergency “put everyone in a ‘World Of Pain’,” referencing the band’s latest single, lifted from tenth studio album ‘Chariot Of The Gods’.

“It took a small army of people working overtime to get this tour back on track,” Faulkner said. “We are incredibly grateful for all your hard work. We also want to thank everyone who has been holding on to their tickets in expectation of today’s announcement.

“Thanks for your patience – we promise you that the wait will be worth it. See you in September.”

Tickets for all original shows remain valid at the new dates, however tickets can still be purchased here. Find all tour information below.

As originally billed, The Dandy Warhols will be still be joining the band on the road. The Buoys, Even, Gnarlhünd and Rinehearts will also be on opening duties at shows in Brisbane and Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, Hobart, and Perth respectively.

Hoodoo Gurus are still intending on playing at this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest and with Midnight Oil on the latter’s Rutherglen stretch on their ‘Resist’ tour on Sunday April 24, as well as Sounds of Rock festival in Bundaberg on Saturday May 7.

Hoodoo Gurus’ rescheduled 40th Anniversary tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 13 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Thursday 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 16 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 17 – Hobart, Hobart City Hall

Tuesday 20 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Friday 23 – Perth, Belvoir Ampitheatre