Hoodoo Gurus, Baker Boy, Sam Teskey and more join Bluesfest 2022 lineup

Hoodoo Gurus, Baker Boy and a slew of other Australian hit-makers have been added to the Bluesfest 2022 line-up.

A total of seven new artists have been added to the bill, with organisers of the Byron Bay blues and roots extravaganza also announcing the additions of The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey, Renee Geyer, Kara Grainger, Six60 and The Tea Party’s Jeff Martin.

In a press statement, festival director, Peter Noble OAM , said: “The quality and talent on the Bluesfest line-up next Easter Long Weekend… is incomparable and unmatched. It is THE BEST Aussie & Kiwi lineup – EVER, and guess what… we ain’t finished !!”

The announcement follows another reveal of musicians earlier this month rostered for the event, including Missy Higgins, Diesel and Fools among others.

Taking place between Friday April 15 and Monday April 18 next year, the original April 2021 edition of Bluesfest was marred by the continued coronavirus pandemic and cancelled just a day out from its opening. It was then rescheduled for October, until Noble made the call to cancel the 2021 feature entirely.

Several acts booked for 2021 will not appear next year, however, including Ocean Alley, Tash Sultana and The Cat Empire.

A report was issued by Bluesfest organisers last month detailing the economic loss it has suffered after their decision to pull the plug on last year’s proposed event, highlighting a loss of $181.2million nationwide.

The long-running festival has yet to take place since its last event in 2019.