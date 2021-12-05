Hoodoo Gurus celebrate resilience in rocking new single ‘Carry On’

Hoodoo Gurus have returned with their second new tune for the year, a rollicking ode to perseverance titled ‘Carry On’.

As is typical for the Gurus, ‘Carry On’ shines with big, bright guitars, a jaunty rhythm and an emphatically catchy hook. It’s a timely release, as the song’s themes of resilience feel tailored to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As frontman Dave Faulkner explained in a press release, though, the band didn’t intend for ‘Carry On’ to be so powerfully linked to its circumstances – in fact, they’d written it before the pandemic had even broken out.

The song arrives today (December 6) alongside a poignant video directed by Chris Herd. It’s the band’s first not to feature themselves in starring roles – though Faulkner does appear in a cameo – with the narrative instead focussing on hospital workers struggling to treat COVID patients. Herd cast actual nurses for the clip, which adds a wealth of depth to its heart-wrenching rawness.

Take a look at the video for ‘Carry On’ below:

Though it wasn’t written with COVID-19 in mind, Faulkner said ‘Carry On’ has “certainly been useful in helping me get through it”. He advises listeners to “just remember to keep your head down and do your best,” as “that’s a philosophy that we in the Hoodoo Gurus have always lived by”.

On the striking video that accompanies ‘Carry On’, Faulkner continued: “I have a sister-in-law who is a career nurse as well as a nephew and niece who are following in her footsteps – one a nurse, the other a paramedic – and I have always marvelled at their ability to handle the terrible stress of working in such a demanding environment.

“But they do, turning up to work each day with optimism despite the terrors they face. It is the spirit of people like them that I wanted to honour in my song and the video that goes with it.”

In addition to its streaming release, ‘Carry On’ is being pressed on a limited seven-inch vinyl. It features another new song, ‘When The Weekend Comes’, as its B-side. The track was originally minted back in 2004 during the recording sessions for the ‘Mach Schau’ album. It also marks the final recording the Gurus ever made with former drummer Mark Kingsmill. The record is available now from the Gurus’ webstore.

‘Carry On’ is their second release for 2021, following ‘World Of Pain’ back in May. That track landed as the first single from the Gurus’ forthcoming tenth album, which will mark their first since 2010’s ‘Purity Of Essence’. The album is yet to receive a title or release date, but is expected for release sometime in 2022.

In the meantime, the Gurus will embark on a seven-date national tour next April, with support coming from legendary alt-rockers The Dandy Warhols. The band announced an extra handful of opening acts this morning: Rinehearts will kick things off in Perth on April 2, and Even will join the fray in Adelaide and Melbourne. Hobart and Brisbane will both skip the local openers, but in Sydney, fans will be treated to a set from The Buoys.

Tickets and full details for the tour can be found on the Gurus’ website.