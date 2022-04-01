Hoodoo Gurus postpone 40th anniversary tour after drummer Nik Rieth contracts COVID-19

Hoodoo Gurus have postponed their upcoming tour of Australia for a second time, after drummer Nik Rieth tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

In a press release shared today (April 1), frontman Dave Faulkner confirmed that Rieth had come down with the virus on Wednesday (March 30), just a day after the band convened for their final pre-tour rehearsal session. Faulkner assured fans that he and his bandmates are feeling well (though “it wouldn’t surprise us if one or all of us also turns out to be COVID-positive in the coming days”), per the current NSW Health guidelines, they’re all considered close contacts, and are self-isolating as a result.

Faulkner said: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all! It goes without saying that we are devastated at this terrible turn of events. All four band members and our road crew are triple-vaccinated and we have been scrupulous in trying to avoid exposure to SARS-CoV-2 but, despite our best efforts, this sneaky virus got past our guard. It’s early days yet but Nik is currently doing well so we are hopeful he will make a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement

First announced last May, the tour – a seven-date run supported by Oregon alt-rock outfit The Dandy Warhols – was initially due to go down in December, before being postponed to this month on account of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The first show would’ve taken place tomorrow night (April 2) at the Belvoir Amphitheatre in Perth, with subsequent dates locked down in Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney and Brisbane.

“We’ve been dreaming about doing this tour for so long that it’s especially heartbreaking to have come so close,” Faulkner continued in his statement. “Hopefully we and The Dandy Warhols can reschedule for later this year or, heaven help us all, early next year… The Hoodoo Gurus have been going for 40 bloody years and after all this time we’ve learned not to worry – because we know that this too shall pass.”

For those who’d purchased tickets to the April run of shows, or had them held over from its first postponement, those will still be valid for the shows when new dates are announced. Full refunds will also be made available from the original point of purchase.

In her own statement, The Dandy Warhols’ keyboardist/bassist Zia McCabe said: “All good things come to those who wait… And wait… And wait… I am as disappointed as I imagine everyone else is to hear we have to reschedule this tour yet again. I have to believe that the pent-up energy that’s been building and building is going to explode into a truly massive concussion of rock and roll when we finally get to play these shows!”

At the time of writing, the Hoodoo Gurus are still on track to perform at this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest on Friday April 15, with Midnight Oil at the Rutherglen date of their ‘Resist’ tour on Sunday April 24, and at the Sounds Of Rock festival in Bundaberg on Saturday May 7.

Advertisement

The band released their 10th studio album, ‘Chariot Of The Gods’, last month via Big Time. It was flanked by the single ‘Carry On’, a timely ode to resilience.