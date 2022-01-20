Hoodoo Gurus reveal details of new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’

Aussie rock stalwarts Hoodoo Gurus have revealed the details of their forthcoming tenth studio album, ‘Chariot of the Gods’, their first LP in over a decade.

It’s the longest interval between releases in the band’s 41-year history. Explaining all in a press release, the band’s vocalist-guitarist Dave Faulkner said: “The last twelve months have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone but, for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining.

“There has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a string of singles and a new album. Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger.

“I’m tellin’ ya, folks, we’ve got a real spring in our step right now.”

The follow-up to 2010’s ‘Purity of Essence’, ‘Chariot of the Gods’ is slated for release on Friday, March 11. A 14-track effort (find the tracklist below) Hoodoo Gurus have already released a taste in single ‘Carry On’.

To mark the new album’s release, Hoodoo Gurus will give fans an exclusive preview on the eve of its release, undertaking a livestream concert from Damien Gerard Studios on the NSW Central Coast, where they will perform the release in full, as well as some classic hits. Proceedings begin at 8pm AEDT on Thursday, March 10 via eMusic Live.

The tenth album is also marked by a long-awaited return to the live stage. Beginning in April, Hoodoo Gurus will mark their 40th anniversary when they tour Australia with The Dandy Warhols. Tickets and full tour details available here.

The Hoodoo Gurus ‘Chariot of the Gods’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Early Opener’

2. ‘World of Pain’

3. ‘Get Out of Dodge’

4. ‘Answered Prayers’

5. ‘Was I Supposed To Care?’

6. ‘Hang With The Girls’

7. ‘My Imaginary Friends’

8. ‘Equinox’

9. ‘Chariot Of The Gods’

10. ‘Carry On’

11. ‘I Come From The Future’

12. ‘Don’t Try To Save My Soul’

13. ‘Settle Down’

14. ‘Got To Get You Out Of My Life’