Hoodoo Gurus target Trump in forthcoming single, ‘Hung Out To Dry’

Aussie rock legends Hoodoo Gurus are out for a “bright orange target” as they gear up to release a brand new single, ‘Hung Out To Dry’, out next Friday July 24.

Releasing a 60-second clip today (July 17), the long-stay punk rebels take aim at US President Donald Trump, seen wearing masks and having “meetings” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Self-produced and recorded just a month ago at Hercules Street Studios in Sydney, the forthcoming single was intended as a B-side to the band’s next single, slated for release in the coming months.

Appearing on The Project last night (July 16), vocalist/guitarist Dave Faulkner referred to the new track as an “I hate you” song directed at the controversial US leader.

“He’s offended us for years and now we’re giving some back,” said Faulkner.

“If he’s looking for songs to play at his rallies he’s welcome to this one!”

Faulkner’s latter comment comes as several artists have spoken against the use of their material at Trump’s rallies, including the estate of Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

‘Hung Out To Dry’ is the follow-up to 2019’s single, ‘Answered Prayers’. Both tracks are a fresh taste of new material from Hoodoo Gurus, who are slated to release their first album since 2010’s ‘Purity Of Essence’ in early 2021.

Per a presser, the band were slated for a US tour earlier this year but are currently working on rescheduling these dates for the end of next year.