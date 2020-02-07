Hoodzy shows off her Aussie pride on confident new song ‘The Land’

‘The Land’, the latest single from up-and-coming rapper Hoodzy, is out now. Check it out below.

The track is produced by Papertoy, who previously worked with Australian emcees like Tasman Keith, Kobie Dee and Jesswar. ‘The Land’ features Hoodzy wearing her national pride on her sleeve while referencing acts such as Lady Gaga and Slipknot over a menacing beat.

“My land got masks on their face like they’re Lady Gaga / We shoot them hips and we make them cha-cha / I wanna roll round in Balenciaga / See I’m coming in hot like an empanada,” the rapper spits on the chorus.

“For this single, I just wanted everyone from all areas and postcodes to be able to rep’ where they’re from, and to ultimately be proud of where they came up,” Hoodzy said in a press release.

‘The Land’ was accompanied by a vibrant Deniz Celik-directed music video. In it, the rapper takes her crew of female bikers on a cruise through the streets. Watch the clip here.

“I wanted to give you something special,” Hoodzy wrote of the music video in a recent Instagram post. “Something pure & exciting. So being able to put that all together alongside some young queens & have visions made into reality is insane man.”

‘The Land’ marks Hoodzy’s debut single on Forever Ever. The 17-year-old rapper is the first artist signed to Hau Latukefu’s new hip-hop label. “I’m excited to launch Forever Ever with a talent like Hoodzy and a joint like ‘The Land’,” Latukefu said in a statement.

“They both represent the new Australian hip-hop community we’re in, and what the label is all about – soul, fun, diversity and passion.”