Hoodzy shares woozy new single ‘Jumpy’

Rising Australian rapper Hoodzy has shared her third single of 2020, ‘Jumpy’.

The track is a woozy joint, produced by Solo Tohi of Australian dance group Justice Crew, under his musical moniker i.amsolo. Hoodzy – real name Michellie Pohutuhutu – delivers a dose of braggadocio over the shifting beat: “I don’t give a flip about a Mr./ I get the girl and I twist her“.

Listen to the new track below.

‘Jumpy’ follows Hoodzy’s two 2020 singles ‘Hardcase’ and ‘The Land’, the former of which was also produced by i.amsolo.

At only 17 years old, Hoodzy recently signed to Forever Ever, the label owned and operated by hip hop legend Hau Latukefu. Her first single with the label, ‘The Land’ was released in February, and was made to showcase Aussie pride.

“I just wanted everyone from all areas and postcodes to be able to rep’ where they’re from, and to ultimately be proud of where they came up,” Hoodzy said at the time of release.

Hoodzy said ‘Hardcase’ came from wanting to create something “a little bit more saucy and I really just wanted to have fun with it”.

“I also wanted to capture where I was at in that point of my journey and the people I had surrounding me.”

In August, Hoodzy appeared on a remix of Miiesha‘s ‘Hold Strong’ alongside Brisbane’s Jesswar and Auckland’s JessB, one of two remixes from Miiesha’s debut ‘‘Nyaaringu’.