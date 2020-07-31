Hooligan Hefs links up with Hooligan Skinny on ‘Party With Gang’

Western Sydney rapper Hooligan Hefs has linked up with frequent collaborator Hooligan Skinny on his new single ‘Party With Gang’, out today (July 31).

Sharing the track on his birthday, it’s the first song the rapper has dropped from his forthcoming debut EP – details of which are scarce.

‘Party With Gang’ arrives alongside a video courtesy of Sueno Productions, directed by Kristopher Molina – AKA Kreezy Visions. Check that out below:

Advertisement

It’s not the first time Hooligan Hefs has tapped Hooligan Skinny to appear on a track. It’s the third single the pair have appeared on – originally coming together for last year’s ‘IYKYK (They Know Who)’ and then again back in February for ‘F.A.M.E’, which also featured Hooks and Masi Rooc.

The rapper, who attracted attention in 2019 after releasing a string of singles like ‘No Effect’ and ‘Tell Em I’m Doing Eetswa’, has been fairly prolific this year.

Apart from releasing the singles ‘Paper Route’ and ‘Off Guard’, he appeared on a remix of British rapper S1MBA’s TikTok hit ‘Rover’ alongside Youngn Lipz and Hooks last month. Molina similarly directed the video for the remix, which featured a slew of guest appearances from those in the local hip-hop scene.

“[W]hat truly inspired us was the Aussie hip hop culture,” Molina said in a statement. “I believe the cameos featured in the video truly speak of ‘the area’.”