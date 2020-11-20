Hooligan Hefs wants you ready for summer with new track ‘SEND IT!’

Hooligan Hefs only released his latest EP in August, but he’s already back at it with thumping new track, ‘SEND IT!’.

The track is a monstrous mix of rap and dance music, following in the foundations he laid down with ‘Tell ‘Em I’m Doing Eetswa’.

The song also comes with a music video, directed by Jaen Collective, that shows Hefs literally sending it as he dons a hi-vis vest and hoons around on a postie bike before arriving at a party after a hard day’s work.

Watch Hefs send it below:

Speaking of the song, which he wrote alongside Open Till L8, Hefs describes it as a summer anthem.

“Me and Open Till L8 cooked this one up over a year ago,” Hefs said in a statement.

“When we made it, we knew it was a big tune (and were) keen to finally get it out to the people. This is the song for summer, grab your drink, SEND IT! and party hard.”

“We just wanted to have fun with it, so we pulled out the mailman idea,” Hefs said regarding the video.

“Something different, but you know we had to still party.”

‘SEND IT!’ marks the first single Hefs has released since he dropped his latest EP, ‘Living In Sin’, back in August.