Hooper Crescent share debut album ‘Object Permanence’

Melbourne post-punk outfit Hooper Crescent have shared their debut album, ‘Object Permanence.’
The record, released today (July 31), is the band’s first for Melbourne DIY label Spoilsport Records.
Listen to it below:
‘Object Permanence’ features previously-released singles ‘Logos’ and ‘Bible Studies.’ The tracks dropped in June and July, respectively.
Per a press release, the eight-track album is characterised by “sardonic themes and nervy blitzes.” They channelled A Certain Ratio, Pylon, Cate Le Bon and Omni on the record, among others.
‘Object Permanence’ follows on from the group’s 2018 self-titled EP. Hooper Crescent underwent a lineup change following the EP’s release, welcoming two new members.
Ash Stirling previously played in Hideous Towns and Spit and Spherical, while Gemma Helms was part of No Sister and Astral Skulls. They joined founding members Sam Cummins, Kate Allan and Ian Ngo, turning the band into a quintet.