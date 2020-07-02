Hooper Crescent share new single ‘Bible Studies’

Melbourne five-piece Hooper Crescent shared their latest single, ‘Bible Studies’, today (July 2). The track is their second single for 2020. Listen to it below:

‘Bible Studies’ is the opening track from the band’s forthcoming debut full-length album, ‘Object Permanence’. The record is due to hit shelves and streaming services on July 31 via Spoilsport Records. Previously released single, ‘Logos’, will also appear on the album.

Per a press statement, the band explained that “‘Bible Studies’ paints an allegory exploring the feeling of being trapped in an environment or situation that feels antithetical to your core beliefs and values.”

“The refrain ‘do you think that’s enough?’ asks the questions that even if you remove yourself from such environments, can you truly untangle yourself from the way they influence your identity and self…speaking to the theme of permanence referenced in the album.”

‘Object Permanence’ is the follow-up release to the band’s 2018 self-titled EP.

After their EP release, the band – previously comprised of Sam Cummins, Kate Allan and Ian Ngo – enlisted two new members. Ash Stirling (Hideous Towns, Spit and Spherical) and Gemma Helms (No Sister, Poppongene, Mares, Astral Skulls) joined the ranks for Hooper Crescent’s debut album.

‘Object Permanence’ is available for pre-order now.