Hooper Crescent share new single ‘Logos’, announce debut album

Melbourne post-punk outfit Hooper Crescent have shared their first single, ‘Logos’, alongside launch details of their debut album.

Listen to it below:

<a href="http://hoopercrescent.bandcamp.com/album/object-permanence">Object Permanence by Hooper Crescent</a>

“The ‘Logos’ referred to in this case are the various signifiers we choose to adopt in life that may feel meaningful at first,” said the band said in a statement, “but are so often tied to the sort of neoliberalism that is designed to remove us from genuine connection and community.”

“The chorus of the song reiterates the point through a shrug of resignation: ‘It’s likely to be how I go / Destined to be on my own.'”

‘Logos’ is the first cut off Hooper Crescent’s upcoming debut album, ‘Object Permanence’, which is slated for a July 31 release through Spoilsport Records.

The release follows their eponymous EP released in late 2018. Since then, the band – consisting of Sam Cummins, Kate Allan and Ian Ngo – have added two more members to their lineup: Ash Stirling (Hideous Towns, Spit and Spherical) and Gemma Helms (No Sister, Poppongene, Mares, Astral Skulls).

The newly minted five-piece spent the remainder of 2018 and the following year writing songs for ‘Object Permanence’. In the winter of 2019, the band transformed a vacant home in Toolleen into a makeshift studio and proceeded to record their debut album over the span of four days, with the help of engineer/producer Mino Peric.

You can pre-order ‘Object Permanence’ in both digital and vinyl formats here.