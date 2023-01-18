Hope D announces ‘Clash of the Substance’ Australian tour dates

Hope D has shared details of a national tour in support of her debut album, ‘Clash of the Substance’.

The tour, announced today (January 18), is set to take place across late March and early April – following the release of the album on Friday February 10, which was delayed from its original planned release of October 2022.

Hope and her band will be joined on all dates of the tour by fellow Brisbane artists Asha Jefferies and The Dandys. The full list of dates is available below, and all ticketing information can be accessed via Hope D’s website.

Advertisement

“These shows are going to be insanely special,” wrote Hope when sharing the news to her social media. “[I] can’t wait for you to hear the album.”

The album will include all three singles Hope released throughout 2022: ‘Hate Goodbyes’, ‘Emerald’ and ‘Senseless’. It will also include her 2021 single ‘Happy Hangover’. The album was produced by Jaguar Jonze bassist Aidan Hogg, and recorded at Brisbane studio The Plutonium. It serves as the official follow-up to Hope’s debut EP, 2021’s ‘Cash Only’, which featured the Hottest 100-placing ‘Second’.

Hope D’s ‘Clash of the Substance’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Max Watt’s

Saturday 25 – Sydney, Crowbar

Friday 31 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel



APRIL

Saturday 1 – Adelaide, UniBar

Thursday 6 – Brisbane, The Triffid