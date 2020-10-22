Hope D drops energetic new track, ‘Miscommunicate’

Brisbane artist Hope D has today (October 22) shared her third single for 2020, entitled ‘Miscommunicate’.

The track, recorded in isolation, arrives accompanied by a music video courtesy of director Hugo Nobay. Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

“I wrote ‘Miscommunicate’ to try and get attention from my partner at the time,” Hope D — full name Hope Defteros — said in a press release.

“I am not very good with my words when I have to talk, but singing them in this song was my way to communicating how I truly felt at this time in my life.

“I was purposely miscommunicating in order to get a reaction, and to jeopardize the relationship to deliberately make it bad before I had to talk out my feelings about it.”

Hope D arrived on the scene in 2019 with her debut single, ‘Swim’. She released two follow-up tracks, ‘Second’ and ‘Common Denominator’, earlier this year.

Defteros has recently concluded a string of sold-out shows at The Outpost in Queensland’s Fortitude Valley. She had also been scheduled to perform in Melbourne and Sydney this month, however, was forced to change her plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In November, Hope D and Karlou will take to the stage at Solbar in Maroochydore. Tickets for the November 13 are currently sold out, with fans able to join a waitlist in case more are made available.