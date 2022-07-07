Hope D shares new single ‘Emerald’, details ‘Clash Of The Substance’ album

Hope D has set an October release date for her debut album, ‘Clash Of The Substance’, sharing the news today (July 7) alongside a new single titled ‘Emerald’.

In a press release, the Brisbane singer-songwriter (whose full name is Hope Defteros) explained that ‘Emerald’ acts as a reflection on how dating as an early adult shaped her personality. “I wrote ‘Emerald’ when I started dating people during my first year out of school,” she said, “and noticed that everyone was way cooler than what I thought I was.

“My interests naturally changed as I was freshly 18 and new to the Brisbane nightlife and music scene, but I also forcefully changed to try and impress my love interest at the time. Trying to impress someone is a funny situation in general, turning into a different person made me realise there is no point if we are all trying to be each other. Plus, you end up losing yourself and are left with no genuine personality.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Emerald’, written and directed by Maeve McKenna, below:

On the making of the clip, Defteros said that McKenna first reached out to her after seeing a flood relief gig that she played at local club The Brightside. Defteros stars in the clip alongside a cohort of close friends – including Mads Protheroe and Henry Schultz of indie-rock band The Dandys, and Aisling O’Byrne of pop group Dizzy Days – which the artist says “which made it so natural and fun”.

She continued: “Amelia Douglass was flown from Sydney to play my love interest. It was awkward and scary at first, but by the end of it we realised that we got along so well and we’ll be working together again. I am so grateful for the way this all happened and all the beautiful extras that came and acted, as well as the beautiful boy at the beginning (it was hard to act mean to him).”

‘Clash Of The Substance’ will be released on October 21 via AWAL. It comes as the follow-up to Defteros’ 2021 EP ‘Cash Only’, which featured the singles ‘Second’, ‘Common Denominator’, ‘Miscommunicate’ and ‘Addict’. Since then, she’s released two singles – ‘Happy Hangover’ and ‘Hate Goodbyes’ – though it’s unknown at this stage whether either of those will pop up on ‘Clash Of The Substance’.

The album’s tracklist and pre-order info will be revealed closer to its release date. In the meantime, you can take a look at the cover art below:

Advertisement

Last May, Defteros stepped into the triple j studio to cover of Britney Spears‘ hit ‘Toxic’ for Like A Version. She’ll perform that, as well as slew of her own singles, at this year’s Jungle Love festival in Imbil (a rural town about an hour north-west of the Sunshine Coast) as well as Stonefest in Canberra.