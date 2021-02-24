Hope D enlists VOIID for new ‘Addict’ music video

Hope D has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘Addict’.

The clip, released today (February 24), is the singer-songwriter’s fourth official music video. ‘Addict’ serves as the opening track from her debut EP, ‘Cash Only’, which she released earlier this month.

Hugo Nobay directed the video, having worked on previous Hope D videos for ‘Miscommunicate’ and ‘Common Denominator’.

The video also stars fellow Brisbane band VOIID, who star as the four queens in a deck of cards: harts, spades, diamonds and clubs. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Hope D described the making of the video as “extremely therapeutic.”

“It brought back a lot of those feelings of anxiety and sickness that I had back when I was sitting around those tables for real,” she said, alluding to her gambling addiction as a teenager, which inspired the song.

“I am so stoked with this video. It’s super cool to be able to watch it back and just feel grateful that I’m out of that spiral.”

Hope also praised VOIID’s appearance in the video, saying it was “amazing” to work with the band. “They are incredible and talented humans that fit the parts so well,” she said.

Hope D is scheduled to tour Australia in support of the ‘Cash Only’ EP next month, and has announced new dates for shows that have sold out. She will now play additional shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and her native Brisbane. Tickets for these shows are on sale now on her official website.

Hope D is also on the Toowoomba line-up for new festival Fresh Produce, which will feature consistent headliners as well as a unique local line-up in each location it visits.