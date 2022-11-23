Hopkins Creek becomes latest festival to be cancelled due to extreme weather

Hopkins Creek organisers have announced that the 2022 edition of the music festival has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

News of the cancellation was shared to the festival’s social media yesterday (November 22), days before the Victorian event was scheduled to begin in Tatyoon this Friday (November 25). Organisers said that damage to the festival site from heavy winds, hail and snow, on top of an 80mm downpour in the past three days, had made the grounds “become too wet to facilitate the festival we know & love.”

Earlier this week, SES issued a flood warning for Hopkins River and its surrounding areas, with of predictions gale force winds and potentially severe thunderstorms throughout the week. SES downgraded the flood warning yesterday (November 22).

“Mother Nature has delivered her unrelenting final word,” festival organisers wrote. “Despite consultation with council, emergency services and local stakeholders over the past month, 80mm of rain in the past 72 hours has deteriorated the festival site… Hopkins Creek will never prioritise anything before the safety & well being of our community.”

Organisers said the cancellation was “the most painful decision we have ever had to make” and urged ticket holders to await more information about refunds. Earlier this week, organisers shared a statement acknowledging potential weather hazards, writing that despite “promising forecasts”, conditions on the festival site could be “mysterious, unpredictable & all powerful”.

For what would have been its sixth edition, Hopkins Creek was set to welcome line-up acts DJ Chrysalis, Hannah D, Ayebatonye and Izy, as well as international DJs The Record, Lord Echo, Mama Snake and Mitsuki. The festival’s last outing took place in March 2021, with sets by the likes of Louis McCoy, Merve, Setwun and Sleep D.

Hopkins Creek joins a slew of Australian festivals disrupted or cancelled due to poor weather. In September, Strawberry Fields announced the cancellation of its October event due to conditions that organisers said they had “never witnessed” before.

The postponement of This That festival to next year was also attributed in part to extreme weather conditions, while Splendour in the Grass was likewise forced to cancel the mainstage performances on day one for the same reason.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news