Horror My Friend announce national tour of free shows, drop new video for ‘Devotion’

Horror My Friend have announced a five-date national tour of free shows in support of their recent single ‘Devotion’, which has also gotten a music video.

Fans in Sydney will be the first to hear ‘Devotion’ live, with a gig at Vic On The Park slated for Saturday May 14. They’ll play the North Gong Hotel in Wollongong the next day (May 15), before taking to stages in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide across the rest of the month.

As for the single’s new video – directed by Nick Astanei, with whom they’d previously worked as a photographer – the band explained in a statement that it furthers their efforts to evolve on the punk and alt-rock stylings of their earlier material. They drew inspiration from “the visual ideas within electronic music and hip-hop”, centering the video’s narrative around a breakdancer who performs in front of a mirror.

The band went on to say that they used “the mirrors and the dancers’ obsession with seeing himself as a metaphor for the meaning of the song”, noting that ‘Devotion’ marks the first Horror My Friend single to have a music video “that doesn’t involve a member of the band in any way”.

Have a look at the video for ‘Devotion’ below:

‘Devotion’ was initially released as a single in March, ending a two-and-a-half-year drought of new music from the Adelaide trio. Touching on its musical concept, frontman Tom Gordon said he was spurred to write the song after buying a Hardwire RV-7 reverb pedal: “You can hear the effect on the guitar in the intro and the bridge, where it’s difficult to hear when the chords start and end.”

Lyrically, ‘Devotion’ sees and Gordon and his cohort take a stance against the misogynistic culture they’d noted in some of their local circles, unapologetically spurning “the absolute disregard these people had for the women they dealt with”.

Horror My Friend’s ‘Devotion’ tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 14 – Sydney, Vic On The Park

Sunday 15 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, Greaser

Friday 27 – Melbourne, The B.East

Saturday 28 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor