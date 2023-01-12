Horror My Friend to go on indefinite hiatus after upcoming tour

Adelaide trio Horror My Friend have announced they will be going on an indefinite hiatus following their tour in support of latest album ‘repaper’ next month.

Sharing the news on social media today (January 12), the band cited bassist Josh Battersby’s impending move to Europe “to climb on rocks and just generally have a great time” as the reason for the hiatus. “This will be our last headline tour for some time, so we’d love to see you there,” they added.

Horror My Friend’s ‘repaper’ launch tour will kick off in Melbourne on February 10, where they’ll play The Retreat. They’ll play Brisbane the following evening as part of this year’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl, with a hometown show on February 17 at Lion Arts Factory.

They’ll play Milk Bar in Perth on February 18, and The Chippo in Sydney on February 24. They’ll finish up the tour the following evening at La La La’s in Wollongong. Supports have been announced for each show – see those below. Tickets are on sale now.

‘repaper’, Horror My Friend’s third studio album, arrived last month after being previewed with singles like ‘Devotion’ and ‘Your Life Continued’. When announcing the album last October, the band said they wanted to “sound different to anything we’d ever released”.

“Previously, we’d made conscious choices – whether stylistic or through shyness – to hide in walls of reverb and fuzz. With ‘repaper’, we wanted to redefine the band,” they said at the time. “We attempted to keep the hold onto the fuzz, reverb and vitality, whilst adding a sense of clarity across the record that we hadn’t been confident enough to reach for in the past.”

Forming in early 2011, Horror My Friend released debut EP ‘A Million Hands’ in 2014. Debut album ‘Stay In, Do Nothing’ arrived two years later, with the band releasing second album ‘Home Life’ in 2018.