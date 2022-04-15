Horrorshow announce new EP ‘Good Problems’, share ‘Yours & Mine’

Sydney hip-hop duo Horrorshow have announced a new EP, ‘Good Problems’, as well as sharing its second single.

‘Yours & Mine’, released today (April 15), follows on from the release of the EP’s lead single ‘DMT’ from early March. Both singles were co-written by the duo with Urthboy – who runs the duo’s longtime label home, Elefant Traks – as well as Glenn “LEN20” Hopper, who also co-produced. An accompanying visualiser for the new single has also been shared, featuring animations from artist Sam Horton. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Solo – the group’s MC – explained that the song stemmed from an interaction that he’d had with a close friend. “[They] pulled me aside one day and told me they had been a bit worried about me,” he said. “[They said] how good it was to see me smiling for the first time in ages.

“That meant a lot and got me thinking about how important it is to be there for one another, and to talk to loved ones openly about things you have on your mind.”

The MC went on to say that he hopes that the song “might encourage people to sit down together for a cuppa and a check-in chat”.

“Life feels so much better when we help each other carry the weight of its challenges,” he concluded.

Despite a 16-year career and five studio albums to their name, ‘Good Problems’ will mark only the second-ever Horrorshow EP. It follows on from ‘I Won’t Give You Up’, a collaborative EP the duo made with singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts in 2020. Horrorshow largely distanced themselves from the release, however, following Alberts’ controversial comments regarding vaccine and mask mandates, as well as the then-ongoing lockdowns in Australia.

The ‘Good Problems’ EP, then, will serve as a more official follow-up to the group’s 2019 album ‘New Normal’ – an album that Solo has described as coming at “the most turbulent time in [Horrorshow’s] lives so far”.

“Dealing with loss, grief and the confusion of a lot of conflicting emotions led to a lot of pain and inner turmoil that needed an outlet,” he said, “and the record became that for us”.

‘Good Problems’ is set for release on May 13 via Elefant Traks. The EP can be pre-saved here.