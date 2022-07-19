Horrorshow, Children Collide, Bad//Dreems and more announced for 2022 Guts Touring line-up

Guts Touring have unveiled the full itinerary for this year’s program, bringing 39 live shows and 20 workshops to hotspots across regional Australia.

This year’s program will be split between the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, with a total of 19 bands set to perform on the run. Kicking off the stint will be 13 dates in the Northern Territory – including three in the town of Kalkarindji – with Bad//Dreems and Black Rock Band playing a show every day from Monday August 15 to Sunday 28.

South Australia’s leg will be split into two blocks of four shows, with Pist Idiots and Press Club playing both. Punk duo Mum Friends will round out the bill at the first four shows (running across September 15-18), while noise-rockers Placement will open up the other four (across September 22-25).

Victoria’s leg will also feature blocks of four dates, albeit with three unique line-ups spread across 12 shows. The first block, running over October 13-16, will sport performances from Horrorshow, Birdz and Lady Lash. The second block will feature Emma Donovan & The Pushbacks, Rat!Hammock and The Slingers, and run across October 20-23. Children Collide, Body Type and Suzi will steer the final block, with those gigs spanning October 27-30.

Rounding out this year’s slate will be six shows in Tasmania, all of which will host The Grogans and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers. This leg will be split into two blocks of three shows, with indietronica artist Denni opening the first (which will run across November 17-19) and rock outfit The Pretty Littles opening the second (November 24-26).

A full rundown of the program can be found below, with tickets for all 39 shows available here.

In addition to the shows, Guts Touring will host a series of 20 educational workshops, which a press release notes are “focussed on bringing students in regional and remote communities, and artists, together to co-create music and discuss the industry’s career pathways”. More details on those can be found here.

The full live program for Guts Touring 2022 is:

Northern Territory

BAD//DREEMS + BLACK ROCK BAND

Monday August 15 – Jabiru, Croc Hotel

Tuesday August 16 – Maningrida, Community Centre

Wednesday August 17 – Ramingining, Community Centre

Thursday August 18 – Gunbalanya, Community Centre

Friday August 19 – Darwin, Railway Club

Saturday August 20 – Katherine, Gondinymayin Yijard River Arts And Culture Centre

Sunday August 21 – Daly Waters, Daly Waters Pub

Monday August 22 – Jilkminggan, Community Centre

Tuesday August 23 – Ngukurr, Community Centre

Wednesday August 24 – Numbulwar, Community Centre

Friday August 26 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)

Saturday August 27 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)

Sunday August 28 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)

South Australia

PIST IDIOTS + PRESS CLUB + MUM FRIENDS

Thursday September 15 – Norton Summit, Scenic Hotel

Friday September 16 – Mannum, Pretoria Hotel

Saturday September 17 – Goolwa, Centenary Hall

Sunday September 18 – Kangaroo Island, Brewery

PIST IDIOTS + PRESS CLUB + PLACEMENT

Thursday September 22 – Port Pirie, The Federal Hotel

Friday September 23 – Whyalla, Hotel Spencer

Saturday September 24 – Port Lincoln, Beer Garden Brewery

Sunday September 25 – Port Augusta, Barracks

Victoria

HORRORSHOW + BIRDZ + LADY LASH

Thursday October 13 – Bendigo, Golden Vine Hotel

Friday October 14 – Shepparton, Skyy Bar

Saturday October 15 – Wandiligong, The Wandi Pub

Sunday October 16 – Towong, Towong Hall

EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS + RAT!HAMMOCK + THE SLINGERS

Thursday October 20 – Macedon, Railway Hotel

Friday October 21 – Bannockburn, Railway Hotel

Saturday October 22 – Point Lonsdale, Boardriders Club

Sunday October 23 – Warrnambool, The Dart & Marlin

CHILDREN COLLIDE + BODY TYPE + SUZI

Thursday October 27 – Tarwin Lower, Riverview Hotel

Friday October 28 – Traralgon, Kay Street

Saturday October 29 – Marlo, Marlo Hotel

Sunday October 30 – Rye, The Rye Hotel

Tasmania

THE GROGANS + TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS + DENNI

Thursday November 17 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Friday November 18 – Huonville, Port Cygnet Cannery

Saturday November 19 – Dodges Ferry, Dodges Ferry Tavern

THE GROGANS + TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS + THE PRETTY LITTLES

Thursday November 24 – Launceston, Workers Club

Friday November 25 – Queenstown, The Paragon Theatre

Saturday November 26 – Forth, The Bridge Hotel Forth