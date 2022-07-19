Horrorshow, Children Collide, Bad//Dreems and more announced for 2022 Guts Touring line-up

Guts Touring have unveiled the full itinerary for this year’s program, bringing 39 live shows and 20 workshops to hotspots across regional Australia.
This year’s program will be split between the Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, with a total of 19 bands set to perform on the run. Kicking off the stint will be 13 dates in the Northern Territory – including three in the town of Kalkarindji – with Bad//Dreems and Black Rock Band playing a show every day from Monday August 15 to Sunday 28.
South Australia’s leg will be split into two blocks of four shows, with Pist Idiots and Press Club playing both. Punk duo Mum Friends will round out the bill at the first four shows (running across September 15-18), while noise-rockers Placement will open up the other four (across September 22-25).
Victoria’s leg will also feature blocks of four dates, albeit with three unique line-ups spread across 12 shows. The first block, running over October 13-16, will sport performances from Horrorshow, Birdz and Lady Lash. The second block will feature Emma Donovan & The Pushbacks, Rat!Hammock and The Slingers, and run across October 20-23. Children Collide, Body Type and Suzi will steer the final block, with those gigs spanning October 27-30.
Rounding out this year’s slate will be six shows in Tasmania, all of which will host The Grogans and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers. This leg will be split into two blocks of three shows, with indietronica artist Denni opening the first (which will run across November 17-19) and rock outfit The Pretty Littles opening the second (November 24-26).
A full rundown of the program can be found below, with tickets for all 39 shows available here.
In addition to the shows, Guts Touring will host a series of 20 educational workshops, which a press release notes are “focussed on bringing students in regional and remote communities, and artists, together to co-create music and discuss the industry’s career pathways”. More details on those can be found here.
The full live program for Guts Touring 2022 is:
Northern Territory
BAD//DREEMS + BLACK ROCK BAND
Monday August 15 – Jabiru, Croc Hotel
Tuesday August 16 – Maningrida, Community Centre
Wednesday August 17 – Ramingining, Community Centre
Thursday August 18 – Gunbalanya, Community Centre
Friday August 19 – Darwin, Railway Club
Saturday August 20 – Katherine, Gondinymayin Yijard River Arts And Culture Centre
Sunday August 21 – Daly Waters, Daly Waters Pub
Monday August 22 – Jilkminggan, Community Centre
Tuesday August 23 – Ngukurr, Community Centre
Wednesday August 24 – Numbulwar, Community Centre
Friday August 26 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)
Saturday August 27 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)
Sunday August 28 – Kalkarindji, (Venue TBC)
South Australia
PIST IDIOTS + PRESS CLUB + MUM FRIENDS
Thursday September 15 – Norton Summit, Scenic Hotel
Friday September 16 – Mannum, Pretoria Hotel
Saturday September 17 – Goolwa, Centenary Hall
Sunday September 18 – Kangaroo Island, Brewery
PIST IDIOTS + PRESS CLUB + PLACEMENT
Thursday September 22 – Port Pirie, The Federal Hotel
Friday September 23 – Whyalla, Hotel Spencer
Saturday September 24 – Port Lincoln, Beer Garden Brewery
Sunday September 25 – Port Augusta, Barracks
Victoria
HORRORSHOW + BIRDZ + LADY LASH
Thursday October 13 – Bendigo, Golden Vine Hotel
Friday October 14 – Shepparton, Skyy Bar
Saturday October 15 – Wandiligong, The Wandi Pub
Sunday October 16 – Towong, Towong Hall
EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS + RAT!HAMMOCK + THE SLINGERS
Thursday October 20 – Macedon, Railway Hotel
Friday October 21 – Bannockburn, Railway Hotel
Saturday October 22 – Point Lonsdale, Boardriders Club
Sunday October 23 – Warrnambool, The Dart & Marlin
CHILDREN COLLIDE + BODY TYPE + SUZI
Thursday October 27 – Tarwin Lower, Riverview Hotel
Friday October 28 – Traralgon, Kay Street
Saturday October 29 – Marlo, Marlo Hotel
Sunday October 30 – Rye, The Rye Hotel
Tasmania
THE GROGANS + TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS + DENNI
Thursday November 17 – Hobart, Uni Bar
Friday November 18 – Huonville, Port Cygnet Cannery
Saturday November 19 – Dodges Ferry, Dodges Ferry Tavern
THE GROGANS + TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS + THE PRETTY LITTLES
Thursday November 24 – Launceston, Workers Club
Friday November 25 – Queenstown, The Paragon Theatre
Saturday November 26 – Forth, The Bridge Hotel Forth