Hot Chip announce limited 2022 Australian tour

Ahead of the release of their new album, ‘Freakout/Release’, Hot Chip have announced they’ll be touring Australia later this year.

The electronic masterminds are slated to tour the country this November when they will perform just two shows in Sydney and Brisbane – full details below.

The tour will be in support of the outfit’s upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Freakout/Release’, with pre-sale tickets going on sale at 9am local time this Wednesday (July 20). General tickets will be on sale the next day (Thursday July 21), also at 9am. Both will be available via tour promoters Secret Sounds.

The follow-up to Hot Chip’s ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’ (2019), ‘Freakout/Release’ is set to arrive on August 19 via Domino. The album will feature already-released singles ‘Down’ and ‘Eleanor’. ‘Down’ received three new remixes by Sworn Virgins, Nyra and Selector Dub Narcotic (aka Calvin Johnson) which dropped last month.

Upon announcing ‘Freakout/Release’, Hot Chip – comprised of Owen Clarke, Al Doyle, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin and Alexis Taylor – said the album was inspired in particular by their regular live cover of Beastie Boys‘ ‘Sabotage’. “The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense,” Doyle said in a press release at the time.

Hot Chip frontman Taylor released his latest solo album, ‘Silence’, in September 2021. In a three-star review of the vocalist’s sixth solo effort, NME‘s Patricia Clarke said the album was “affecting but can be a little one-note”.

“There’s always been a delicacy to Taylor’s vocals… and they’re impressive when showcased on ‘Silence’.”

Hot Chip’s ‘Freakout/Release’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 16 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 18 – Sydney, Roundhouse