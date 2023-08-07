Hot Chip return with new single ‘Fire Of Mercy’ featuring Yunè Pinku

Hot Chip have returned with their first new music of 2023 – listen to ‘Fire Of Mercy’, featuring Yunè Pinku, below.

The band’s new track is their first since the release of their most recent full-length album, ‘Freakout/Release’, which came out last August.

Discussing the new track, the band’s Joe Goddard said: “Fire of Mercy’ relates to the central concept of William Blake’s ‘Songs of Experience’ – it bemoans the corruption that inevitably comes from adulthood and longs for a return to the purity of childhood.”

Yunè Pinku added: “Massive honour to work with Hot Chip as they’re huge legends within the electronic world. When they played me Fire of Mercy and asked me to jump on the track, I was thrilled to work with them.”

Listen to the track below.

Later this year, Hot Chip will play a show at new London venue Drumsheds on October 21. As announced this summer, the 608,000 sq.ft Tottenham warehouse that previously housed an Ikea store has been turned into a new live music venue to hold 15,000 people.

Created and curated by Broadwick, the team behind Printworks, The Beams, Depot Mayfield and more, the new venue claims to be “more impactful than anything London has seen” with the objective to “inspire, connect and create massive impact through music, culture and space”.

Elsewhere, Hot Chip have responded after Harry Styles briefly performed their hit ‘Over And Over’ during a live show.

“Introducing the newest member of Hot Chip…” the band captioned the footage, re-posting it on Instagram.