MAY-A’s ‘Time I Love To Waste’ takes out #101 on triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2021

triple j’s Hottest 101-200 for 2021 – ranking the songs that missed out on the main countdown, theoretically placing Number 200 to Number 101 – took place today. It marked the first time the station ran its Hottest 200 before the Hottest 100 itself, which is set to take place tomorrow (January 22).

Singer-songwriter (and NME 100 member) MAY-A took out the top position in today’s countdown, coming in at Number 101 with ‘Time I Love to Waste’. The song is taken from MAY-A’s debut EP, ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’, which arrived back in August of last year.

Others who ranked high on the list included Chillinit, Confidence Man, Triple One, J. Cole, Ruel and Megan Thee Stallion.

Multiple artists appeared numerous times in today’s countdown. Drake scored four slots (‘Knife Talk’ at 142, ‘Fair Trade’ at 144, ‘Girls Want Girls’ at 164 and ‘Way 2 Sexy’ at 166), while Beddy Rays appeared three times (‘Week on Repeat’ at 110, ‘Wait A While’ at 143 and their triple j Like a Version cover of Thelma Plum’s ‘Better in Blak’ at 190).

Flight Facilities also appeared three times, with ‘Heavy’ at 145, ‘Move’ at 155 and ‘Lights Up’ at 172. Artists who appeared twice included Gang of Youths, Ruel, Skegss, G Flip, Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Holly Humberstone, J. Cole, Tyler, the Creator and CHVRCHES, whose song ‘Good Girls’ came in at 200.

The Hottest 100 of 2021 will kick off at midday AEDT tomorrow. On Sunday, Double J will look back, broadcasting the Hottest 100 from the year 2001, kicking off from 10am local time.

Surprisingly, The Wiggles are currently the front-runners for the number one spot on this year’s main countdown thanks to their Like a Version cover of ‘Elephant’ by Tame Impala.

“It’s an absolute spin-out. It’s not something we ever thought would happen,” Blue Wiggle Anthony Field recently told the Sydney Morning Herald about the prospect. “But we really did do the song out of love.”

The songs on triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2021 countdown are:



101. MAY-A – ‘Time I Love to Waste’

102. Chillinit – ‘Henny & Reefer’

103. Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’

104. Triple One – ‘Time After Time’ [triple j Like a Version 2021]

105. J. Cole – ‘p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l’ [Ft. Lil Baby]

106. Ruel – ‘Too Many Feelings’

107. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

108. Pacific Avenue – ‘Easy Love’

109. PNAU & Ladyhawke – ‘River’

110. Beddy Rays – ‘Week On Repeat’

111. Hayden James – ‘Rather Be With You’ [Ft. Crooked Colours]

112. Gang of Youths – ‘tend the garden’

113. Methyl Ethel – ‘Neon Cheap’

114. Kanye West – ‘Off The Grid’

115. Shouse – ‘Love Tonight’ [David Guetta Remix]

116. DMA’S – ‘We Are Midnight’

117. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ‘AHHHH!’

118. Wet Leg – ‘Wet Dream’

119. YUNGBLUD – ‘acting like that’ [Ft. Machine Gun Kelly]

120. The Wombats – ‘Method To The Madness’

121. The Knocks – ‘R U HIGH’ [Ft. Mallrat]

122. Oliver Tree – ‘Life Goes On’

123. Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

124. Polish Club – ‘Stop For A Minute’

125. PNAU – ‘Stranger Love’ [Ft. Budjerah]

126. Skegss – ‘Wake Up’

127. Stand Atlantic – ‘deathwish’ [Ft. nothing,nowhere.]

128. Ziggy Alberts – ‘letting go’

129. The Vanns – ‘Feels Good Now’

130. Allday – ‘Stolen Cars’

131. Tyler, the Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’

132. Architects – ‘Dead Butterflies’

133. Post Malone & The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’

134. Skegss – ‘Bush TV’

135. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘That Funny Feeling’

136. Middle Kids – ‘Questions’

137. girl in red – ‘You Stupid Bitch’

138. BENEE – ‘Doesn’t Matter’

139. J. Cole – ‘m y . l i f e’ [Ft. 21 Savage/Morray]

140. Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

141. CHVRCHES – ‘He Said She Said’

142. Drake – ‘Knife Talk’ [Ft. 21 Savage/Project Pat]

143. Beddy Rays – ‘Wait a While’

144. Drake – ‘Fair Trade’ [Ft. Travis Scott]

145. Flight Facilities – ‘Heavy’ [Ft. Your Smith]

146. Tyler, the Creator – ‘SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE’ [Ft. Brent Faiyaz/Fana Hues]

147. Gretta Ray – ‘Cherish’

148. Billie Eilish – ‘Lost Cause’

149. G Flip – ‘Scream’ [Ft. UPSAHL]

150. Milky Chance – ‘Colorado’

151. Kanye West – ‘Believe What I Say’

152. Billie Eilish – ‘NDA’

153. Amyl and The Sniffers – ‘Security’

154. Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’

155. Flight Facilities – ‘Move’ [Ft. DRAMA]

156. Clairo – ‘Amoeba’

157. Machine Gun Kelly – ‘papercuts’

158. Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd – ‘Moth to a Flame’

159. Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Love Song’

160. Baker Boy – ‘Ride’ [Ft. Yirrmal]

161. Amy Shark – ‘Worst Day of My Life’

162. Candy Moore & Abbie Chatfield – ‘I Know You Do Ketamine’

163. Sam Fender – ‘Get You Down’

164. Drake – ‘Girls Want Girls’ [Ft. Lil Baby]

165. Sly Withers – ‘Breakfast’

166. Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy’ [Ft. Future/Young Thug]

167. The Vanns – ‘Red Light’

168. Fred again.. & The Blessed Madonna – ‘Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)’

169. Holly Humberstone – ‘Scarlett’

170. Ruel – ‘It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over’ [triple j Like A Version 2021]

171. The Rubens – ‘Muddy Evil Pain’

172. Flight Facilities – ‘Lights Up’ [Ft. Channel Tres]

173. Remi Wolf –’Quiet On Set’

174. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘happier’

175. Nothing But Thieves – ‘Futureproof’

176. RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’

177. Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

178. WAAX – ‘Most Hated Girl’

179. The Avalanches – ‘The Divine Chord’ [Ft. MGMT/Johnny Marr]

180. AURORA – ‘Cure For Me’

181. Parcels – ‘Somethinggreater’

182. Hayden James, Gorgon City & Nat Dunn – ‘Foolproof’

183. Peach PRC – ‘Symptomatic’

184. G Flip – ‘Waiting Game’ [Ft. renforshort]

185. Sumner – ‘Stranded’

186. Jorja Smith – ‘Addicted’

187. Royal Blood – ‘Typhoons’

188. JK-47 – ‘Changes’ [triple j Like a Version 2021]

189. Boy & Bear – ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ [triple j Like a Version 2021]

190. Beddy Rays – ‘Better in Blak’ [triple j Like a Version 2021]

191. Northlane – ‘Clockwork’

192. Chet Faker – ‘Get High’

193. Choomba – ‘Say It’ [Ft. LP Giobbi/Blush’ko]

194. Aminé – ‘Charmander’

195. Hope D – ‘Addict’

196. Running Touch – ‘Juno’

197. Sycco – ‘My Ways’

198. Fergus James – ‘Backseat’

199. Gang of Youths –’unison’

200. CHVRCHES – ‘Good Girls’