Good news for fans who didn’t manage to get tickets to Down To Earth: The Melbourne bushfire benefit and climate relief concert will be live-streamed on YouTube when it takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, February 26).

Held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, the one-day event sold out of tickets within 30 minutes after they went on sale on January 9. Leading the lineup are Gang Of Youths, Angus And Julia Stone, Tash Sultana, Briggs, Jack River and Thelma Plum.

The YouTube live stream, which you can find below, begins at 2pm AEDT. Cronulla indie singer-songwriter Ruby Fields will kick off the show at 2.30pm, followed by a ‘Welcome To Country’ performance.

See the official set times for Down To Earth below.

All profits received from the live event will be donated towards several Australian charity organisations, including Red Cross, WIRES, Wildlife Victoria, Emergency Leaders For Climate Action, Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal and Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation (Firesticks).

In a joint statement, Down To Earth performers said: “Collectively, our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, the firies who have put their lives on the line and continue to, and the communities across Australia suffering. We hope to give you the greatest thing we can in this time of great need – our voices and our songs.”

Tune in below when the live stream begins tomorrow.

