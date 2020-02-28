How to watch Sam Smith at Mardi Gras

Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Kesha will perform at today’s 42nd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Smith will be the parade’s special guest, though official coverage suggests the other two may also appear.

If you’re watching at home in Australia, the parade will be broadcast live on SBS and via SBS On Demand. SBS have temporarily removed their geoblock, so international audiences can also watch the festivities online. Coverage kicks off at 7:30pm AEDT and runs until 10:30pm, hosted by comedians Joel Creasey, Zoë Coombs Marr, presenter Narelda Jacobs and drag star Courtney Act.

Dua Lipa will headline the parade’s official after party at the Hordern Pavillion, joined by Smith, Kesha, and Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar. Tickets to the event are sold out, and it will not be livestreamed.

This will mark Smith’s first performance at the Sydney Mardi Gras, and the first since they have come out as non-binary.

“I always get incredibly emotional seeing that many people come together [but] walking down [Oxford Street] and seeing all those queer people all together, and all our amazing allies, will be quite a beautiful moment,” they told the Sydney Morning Herald.

This will also be the first performance in Australia of music from their new album ‘To Die For’, which is released May 1 this year.