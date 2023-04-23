Howard Stern “dumbfounded” by Kid Rock’s transphobia

Howard Stern has spoken out following Kid Rock‘s transphobic response to trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, after her partnership with Bud Light.

Mulvaney, who has over 10million followers on TikTok, posted a video advertising the company’s ‘Easy Carry’ contest, which offers customers a chance to win $15,000.

The company also sent her a personalised can with her face and a message on the top reading ‘Cheers to 365 Days of Being a Woman’, to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition.

Advertisement

In response, a number of conservatives shared their supposed anger over the partnership, criticising Mulvaney and encouraging other right-wingers to attack the TikTok star.

Kid Rock joined in with these attacks when he posted a video of himself using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot bullets at several cases of Bud Light. “Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible,” he said before shooting the beer. He then raised his middle finger and shouted: “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

“I thought there must be a piece of this story that I’m missing,” Stern said during his SiriusXM radio show last week. “I’m not bothered by gay people or transsexual people. They don’t impact my life, they don’t hurt my life. I love when people are in love.

“You wanna be a woman? Be a woman. You wanna be a dude, be a dude. Be whatever you fucking want. As long as you ain’t hurting anybody, I’m on your team.”

Stern continued: “I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset.

Advertisement

“Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘Fuck Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

Numerous people have since mocked Kid Rock online for his video, including musician Jason Isbell, who shared a meme about Coors’ LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination policies with the comment “This is finally how we get him. Leave no bigoted beers to drink.”