HP Boyz release debut EP ‘6 To The WORLD’

Melbourne hip-hop group HP Boyz have released their debut EP.

‘6 To The WORLD’, released today (May 8), arrives just over a year on from the group’s formation in 2019. It features six new songs, and marks the group’s second release since inking a distribution deal with The Area Movement.

Stream the EP below:

Production on the EP was handled by a different producer for each track. Among the producers to work on ‘6 To The WORLD’ include Chek Beats, Colcci Irankunda, Jack Marlow and Willie Tafa. The track ‘Out Here’ features guest vocals from Auckland-born singer Keziah Feterika.

Last week, the group released a video for EP track ‘Eeny Meeny,’ directed and created by Brayden FunFilms.

Watch that video below:

A music video for ‘Out Here’ is also scheduled for release later today.

The release of the EP was preceded by four singles. Coincidentally, the release of ‘6 To The WORLD’ comes exactly one year on from the release of ‘Blueprint,’ the group’s debut single. It was followed by ‘Engineers’ and ‘Bad N Bouj’ in August and September of 2019, respectively. In January, the group released the single ‘Moves.’

In November 2019, the trio completed their debut tour of New Zealand, selling out all six shows.