Popular Adelaide nightclub HQ Complex announced yesterday (January 14) that it will cease all operations after nearly 14 years.

The Hindley Street venue broke the news in a Facebook statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying it has “resolved that the business should cease trading”. In the statement, HQ Complex did not specify a date for its closure.

“This decision has been taken after a detailed review of the business,” the statement reads, “which has indicated to the Directors that the business is unlikely to generate the income necessary to enable to meet its ongoing financial obligations in a timely manner.”

Advertisement

HQ Complex was established in 2006 at 1 North Terrace, Adelaide before it closed down almost 11 years later in January 2017. The nightclub later reopened with the same name at a new location on Hindley Street in October 2017.

In the statement, the owners said that the relocation proved “difficult” on the venue. “It is not possible to specifically identify the specific reasons for the failure of the business, but it comes at a time where economic activity continues to be sluggish while competition for patrons has significantly increased,” they said.

“Directors and shareholders of the business have continued for some time to provide additional capital into the business in order to give it the opportunity to turn around,” HQ Complex added. “Unfortunately, the recovery has not happened.”

NME Australia has reached out to HQ Complex for more details on the closure. Read its full statement below:

The Directors of HQ Complex have today resolved that the business should cease trading.This decision has been taken… Posted by HQ Complex on Monday, January 13, 2020

Advertisement

Following the announcement, frequent HQ Complex DJs Krunk, Press Play, Dimatik, Teddy Cream and more paid tribute to the nightclub via comments on the venue’s Facebook page.

“Had some amazing times at both HQs ❤️ Well done for killing it for so many years!” Press Play wrote.