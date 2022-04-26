HTRK announce demos and rarities album ‘Death Is A Dream’

HTRK have announced ‘Death Is A Dream’, a collection of “demos, vignettes, and sketches” recorded in the earliest stages of their latest album, last year’s ‘Rhinestones’.

Among the 10 tracks included in the collection are a “Eurodance version” of ‘Kiss Kiss And Rhinestones’, a rehearsal take of ‘Gilbert And George’, and demos of ‘Reverse Déjà Vu’ and ‘Fast Friend’.

‘Death Is A Dream’ is set to arrive digitally this Friday (April 29). You can listen to two tracks – a “Cali Highway version” of ‘Rhinestones’ track ‘Valentina’, along with the collection’s title track – now, via Bandcamp:

<a href="https://htrk.bandcamp.com/album/death-is-a-dream">Death Is a Dream by HTRK</a>

‘Rhinestones’ arrived back in September of 2021. In a four-star review, NME praised the duo for “distilling their sound to its essential components” by embracing folk and country influences, adding that the album “feels like a revelatory act of disclosure”.

“Unfolding across nine gossamer vignettes, ‘Rhinestones’ begs repeated – and ever closer – listening to relish the delicate brushstrokes now on full display,” concluded Doug Wallen.

Next month, on May 27, HTRK will play a show at the Sydney Opera House as part of this year’s Vivid Live line-up, marking the duo’s debut performance at the iconic venue. Tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere on this year’s festival bill are the likes of Spiritualized, Perfume Genius, Moses Sumney, Nils Frahm, Cate Le Bon, Sampa the Great, Tkay Maidza and RVG.