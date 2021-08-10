HTRK announce new album ‘Rhinestones’ will arrive next month

HTRK have announced they’ll release their new album ‘Rhinestones’ next month as part the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery Records’ Flash Forward project.

Set to arrive on September 17 via Heavy Machinery, the duo have also shared album opener ‘Kiss Kiss and Rhinestones’ exclusively on Bandcamp. The atmospheric cut sees singer Jonnine Standish crooning above sparse acoustic guitar and minimal percussion.

‘Kiss Kiss and Rhinestones’ seems to be indicative of the album at large, a turn away from electronics-heavy 2019 albums ‘Venus In Leo’ and ‘Over The Rainbow’. In a statement, the band commented the new album was inspired by a recent infatuation with “eerie and gothic country music”.

Advertisement

Listen below:

<a href="https://htrk.bandcamp.com/album/rhinestones">Rhinestones by HTRK</a>

In addition to ‘Kiss Kiss and Rhinestones’, the new album will also feature the tracks ‘Real Headfuck’ and ‘Reverse Déjà Vu’, which the band released last year as a double A-side single.

Fans will only be able to hear other tracks from the new album ahead of its release by tuning into radio networks across the country.

“We’ve a longstanding interest in the romance of radio – as adolescents, a portal out of the burbs; in lockdown, someone you fancy sending you links to shows to check out; as musicians, a fascination with haunted, dead and made-up radio stations (e.g. St.GIGA radio, Self-Actualization FM, Quiet Storm),” the duo commented.

“Rhinestones was written whilst starting a residency at NTS, and a feedback loop emerged between programming our show and writing new music. We want to give the album exclusively to radio stations before its release, and hope presenters have fun picking a track for their shows.”

Advertisement

Flash Forward, a forthcoming arts project by the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery, will see new work by 40 visual artists and 40 live premieres presented in 40 of Melbourne’s CBD laneways in 2021.

The full set of commissioned original music will be released on vinyl by Heavy Machinery over the coming months. Other artists who’ll release albums as part of the project include Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Mindy Meng Wang and Female Wizard.

Last year saw HTRK release albums ‘Venus In Leo’ and ‘Over The Rainbow’ along with EP ‘Lilac’, which featured “experiments and remixes” from the recording sessions for their 2014 album ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’.

Meanwhile, Standish recently featured on the title track from Geoffrey O’Connor‘s duets album ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’, which arrived last week.