HTRK revisit ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’ era with new EP ‘Lilac’

HTRK have delved into their past with a new EP titled ‘Lilac’. The Bandcamp-only release features “experiments and remixes” taken from the recording sessions for their 2014 album ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’.

The five-track EP contains alternate versions of album tracks ‘The Body You Deserve’, ‘Chinatown Style’ and ‘Love Is Distraction’. The three remixes were originally shared as an unmastered, CD-only release titled ‘Psychic Lilac’.

The newly-released ‘Lilac’ sees all three tracks remastered along with two additional tracks. First off is ‘Dying’, an analog hardware-only precursor to ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’ favourite ‘Blue Sunshine’. There’s also ‘Female Jealousy’, which the band describe as a “soundscape research into the heartbeat fetish scene”. The tracks were recorded between 2012-2013 in Santa Fe, Sydney and New York City.

Stream the ‘Lilac’ EP below:

<a href="http://htrk.bandcamp.com/album/lilac">Lilac by HTRK</a>

‘Lilac’ follows multiple relatively obscure releases HTRK have shared on their Bandcamp page in recent months. Back in March, the band uploaded their 2014 vinyl-only EP ‘Body Lotion’, along with a rarities collection of tracks recorded over the past decade.

Last year, HTRK returned five years after the release of ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’ with two new albums, ‘Venus in Leo’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’. The latter was a soundtrack to Jeffrey Peixoto’s documentary of the same name about Scientology.