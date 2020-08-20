Huck Hastings changes his tune with new single ‘It’s Alright/It’s Cool (Commitment Issues)’

Sydney’s Huck Hastings has delivered an upbeat and warm love song for his third track of the year, with the release of ‘It’s Alright/It’s Cool (Commitment Issues)’.

Backed with summery strums and a far cry from the haunting melancholy of previous single ‘Anthem for the End of the World’, Hastings sings about never being able to commit to events or socialising with friends in case his lover wants to spend time with him.

“I can’t commit to anything else but you/Whatever you wanna do, it’s alright, it’s cool,” he sings on the chorus, speaking of the most seemingly insignificant parts of romance like “watching the ABC” and ordering “a vegan pizza from Gigi’s”.

‘It’s Alright/It’s Cool (Commitment Issues)’ is the third song from Huck Hastings this year, following the release of ‘Anthem for the End of the World’ and ‘Soft – An Epilogue’.

Hastings will be giving the new track its 2020 live debut later this year, as he joins fellow Sydney-based queer singer-songwriter Jack Colwell for his launch shows for his debut album, ‘SWANDREAM’.

The two shows will take place at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Friday, October 2, with one show happening at 6pm and another at 9pm. Each show has a max capacity of 60 people, and $2 of each ticket sold will go to LGBTQ+ Indigenous not-for-profit, Black Rainbow.