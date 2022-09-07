Hudson Mohawke reacts to ‘Cbat’ going viral 11 years after release: “The dumbest timeline of all”

Glaswegian producer Hudson Mohawke has responded to his song ‘Cbat’ going viral more than a decade after its release thanks to a Reddit user’s unfortunate thread about their sex playlist.

‘Cbat’ originally appeared on Hudson’s 2011 EP ‘Satin Panthers.’ Earlier this month, a Redditor made a post to the TIFU (Today I Fucked Up) subreddit in which he confessed he had regularly played the song during sex with his partner, saying it was his favourite, but that – after two years – she had told him she “hates” it and that the song “turns her off in a major way”.

“I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it’s a good love making song with good rhythm,” the user wrote. “I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways.

“I thought this song was perfect and I always thrust along with the tune and feel it gives me the perfect rhythm for doing the deed to. I usually bust to this song and find it devastating she hates the song.” Listen to the song in question below:

The post went on to inspire a slew of TikTok videos in which people expressed disbelief at the choice of song, attempting to understand how it could have been prime position in the Redditor’s playlist. The increased exposure even led to ‘Chat’ reaching the number one spot on Spotify‘s Viral 50 chart in both the US and the UK.

Hud Mo himself has since responded to the unlikely viral hit, sharing a slew of TikTok videos referencing the song on his Instagram page. “dyinnnnnnggg hahahaaaaaaa” the producer captioned the post.

Sharing screenshots of the song at the top of the Viral 50 charts, he added, “The dumbest timeline of allllll”. Australian producer Flume (no stranger to going viral for NSFW reasons himself) left a comment asking if Mohawke had engineered the song’s viral resurgence himself.

“Wish I was that smart,” he responded. “Think I would’ve picked a new song if [I] had the choice, or something that had anything at all to do [with] new record campaign but fuggittt I guess, the ppl have spoken lol.”

Mohawke’s new album, ‘Cry Sugar’ arrived last month. The producer’s social media profiles currently advise listeners thinking of following in the Redditor’s footsteps that the album is “better for sex” than ‘Cbat’.