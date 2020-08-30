Hudson Mohawke shares new ‘Poom Gems’ compilation

Hudson Mohawke has released a new compilation called ‘Poom Gems’ – you can listen to it below.

It comes after the Glaswegian producer put out ‘Big Booty Hiking Exhibition’, a collection of previously unreleased tracks, earlier this month.

He also co-produced Ciara’s recent single ‘Rooted’ alongside production duo Stargate.

Made up of off-the-wall beats, ‘Poom Gems’ showcases Hudson’s uniquely bombastic sound, which appears much more accessible than it’s predecessor.

Listen to the new compilation below:

Back in July, Mohawke dropped surprise EP ‘Heart Of The Night’.

The release, which the producer describes as a “little ep of classic rnb bootlegs I’ve made over the years,” features reworkings of tracks by Beyoncé, Sean Paul and more.

The Scottish producer hasn’t released a new solo album since his 2015 record ‘Lantern’, though last year he returned to his collaboration with Lunice under the name TNGHT.

In April, Mike Huckaby, the legendary Detroit DJ who was an integral part of the city’s electronic music scene, died.

Hudson Mohawke paid tribute to Huckaby, writing: “RIP Mike Huckaby :// remember getting soulseek rips of harmonie park classics from a friend in 2005ish n used to hammer the fuck out of it.”