Huge Lemmy statue unveiled at France’s Hellfest

A huge new statue of late Mötörhead frontman Lemmy has been unveiled at French metal festival Hellfest.

The new sculpture, which is the brainchild of artist Caroline Brisset, replaces an existing Lemmy statue at the event, which has been erected for six years.

The second statue, a gigantic and imposing metal creation, was unveiled this week to signal the start of Hellfest 2022, which is being held across two weekends in Clisson, France.

See the new statue of Lemmy at Hellfest below:

I was sad when I heard that Hellfest were talking down the awesome Lemmy statue and replacing it with a new one. Then I saw the new one 😱❤️🤘#Hellfest2022 #lemmy pic.twitter.com/u446xbIiYk — Neil Jones (@NeilJonesRock) June 18, 2022

🤘Este fin de semana es el Hellfest, la cita más concurrida de la música del año en 🇫🇷. Es heavy metal. Como no es la música cool e inclusiva que le gusta al mainstream francés que fabrica las noticias, la cobertura es confidencial. Aquí, la flamante estatua de hierro de Lemmy. pic.twitter.com/8A11GfP1A6 — Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) June 18, 2022

Last year, two members of Motörhead‘s road crew paid tribute to Lemmy with new tattoos done using the late musician’s ashes.

It came after it was revealed earlier that year that Lemmy’s ashes were placed in bullet casings and given to some of his closest friends. In a new video posted last December, Motörhead’s longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha and production assistant Emma Cederblad can be seen getting new tattoos honouring Lemmy using ink mixed with his ashes.

The legendary frontman and bassist (real name Ian Fraser Kilmister) died in December 2015 at 70-years-old from prostate cancer and heart failure.

In 2021, former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee recalled his last conversation with the band’s frontman shortly before his death.

Lemmy died after the first half of a European tour, and Dee remembered: “We played the last show the 11th of December in Berlin, and he passed just two weeks later.”

“And that tells you, the guy died with his boots on. Both me and Phil [Campbell, guitarist] were trying to talk him out of starting the second part of the European tour after Christmas. But there was no way in hell we could do that.”

He continued that he told Campbell: “‘Let’s not push him anyway. Let him decide what he wants to do. He knows best what he wants to do.’ And he wanted to be onstage.”