Hugo Basclain unveils new single ‘Falling’

Sydney singer-songwriter Hugo Basclain has marked his return today with the release of his latest track, ‘Falling’.

Written in a session with fellow Sydneysider Obseen – real name James Guido – back in February, the track is a pulsating pop slow-burner akin to the likes of Harry Styles and Ruel.

“‘Falling’ is about that very first part of a new relationship, where you’re both learning about each other,” Basclain said in a press statement.

Basclain had previously teased the single last week on Instagram, performing a brief acoustic version of the new track.

“Learning about their past, their fears and what makes them special. I think a lot of relationships come when you least expect them and that’s really what it’s about: the surprise of ‘Falling’.”

On Instagram, Obseen congratulated Basclain for the release, saying that Basclain “has been working so damn hard this year.”

“I’m super proud of him for adapting to all the incredible opportunities that have come his way in 2020,” he continued.

‘Falling’ is set to be Basclain’s final release of the year, having spent most of 2020 collaborating alongside both locally based and international producers on a forthcoming body of work, set for release next year.