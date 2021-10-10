NewsMusic News

Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, Killing Heidi to play Red Hot Summer Tour 2022

The 'Unfinished Business' tour will revive the festival's 2020 line-up which was mostly cancelled due to COVID-19

By Greta Brereton
Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors, Ella Hooper of Killing Heidi and The Living End's Chris Cheney. Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images, Chris Hyde/Getty Images and Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Touring festival Red Hot Summer has announced it’ll be returning next year with Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, Killing Heidi and more fronting the bill.

They’ll be joined by James Reyne, Baby Animals, The Angels and Boom Crash Opera for the event, which has been dubbed the ‘Unfinished Business’ tour. The line-up mirrors the one that was curated for the run of 2020 shows – most of which were cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13-stop tour kicks off in Sydney on February 20, making stops in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, before wrapping up in Cairns on May 14. Tickets go on sale Thursday October 14, and can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent line-up and revisit many of the shows that were lost to COVID,” promoter Duane McDonald said in a press statement.

“We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

This year’s Red Hot Summer line-up comprised Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Vika & Linda, Diesel and more. Many of the shows had to be postponed to January 2022 due to border closures and lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales.

The ‘Red Hot Summer Tour 2022’ dates are:

FEBRUARY
Sunday 20 – Sydney Harbour, Cockatoo Island
Saturday 26 – Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

MARCH
Saturday 5 – Kiama, Kiama Showground
Saturday 12 – Barossa Valley, Seppeltsfield
Sunday 13 – Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve
Saturday 19 – Ballarat, North Gardens,
Saturday 26 – Wodonga, Gateway Lakes

APRIL 
Saturday 2 – Caversham, Sandalford Wines 
Sunday 10 – Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm
Saturday 23 – Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands
Saturday 30 – Bribie Islands, Sandstone Point Hotel

MAY 
Sunday 1 – Noosa, District Sports Club
Saturday 14 – Cairns, Cairns Showground

