Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, Killing Heidi to play Red Hot Summer Tour 2022

Touring festival Red Hot Summer has announced it’ll be returning next year with Hunters & Collectors, The Living End, Killing Heidi and more fronting the bill.

They’ll be joined by James Reyne, Baby Animals, The Angels and Boom Crash Opera for the event, which has been dubbed the ‘Unfinished Business’ tour. The line-up mirrors the one that was curated for the run of 2020 shows – most of which were cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13-stop tour kicks off in Sydney on February 20, making stops in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, before wrapping up in Cairns on May 14. Tickets go on sale Thursday October 14, and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent line-up and revisit many of the shows that were lost to COVID,” promoter Duane McDonald said in a press statement.

“We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

This year’s Red Hot Summer line-up comprised Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Vika & Linda, Diesel and more. Many of the shows had to be postponed to January 2022 due to border closures and lockdowns in Victoria and New South Wales.

The ‘Red Hot Summer Tour 2022’ dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 20 – Sydney Harbour, Cockatoo Island

Saturday 26 – Mornington, Mornington Racecourse



Advertisement

MARCH

Saturday 5 – Kiama, Kiama Showground

Saturday 12 – Barossa Valley, Seppeltsfield

Sunday 13 – Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve

Saturday 19 – Ballarat, North Gardens,

Saturday 26 – Wodonga, Gateway Lakes



APRIL

Saturday 2 – Caversham, Sandalford Wines

Sunday 10 – Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm

Saturday 23 – Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands

Saturday 30 – Bribie Islands, Sandstone Point Hotel



MAY

Sunday 1 – Noosa, District Sports Club

Saturday 14 – Cairns, Cairns Showground