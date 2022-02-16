Huskii shares “nihilistic” music video for new single ‘Toxic’

Wollongong rapper Huskii has shared a new music video for his latest single ‘Toxic’, inspired by crime dramas and the song’s themes of vicious cycles.

‘Toxic’ is lifted from Huskii’s debut album ‘Antihero’, which dropped last Friday (February 11). The single was released today (February 16), alongside the music video.

In the clip, Huskii and actor Sapphire Blossom play an amateur criminal couple, pulling off a heist during a poker game. After making their getaway, the couple return to a run-down house.

Watch it below:

The ‘Toxic’ video was directed by Marty Bugatti, and produced by Yiani Andrikidis. In a press release, Bugatti said that the video’s inspiration stemmed from a scene in the 2012 crime drama Killing Them Softly, directed by Andrew Dominic.

“The music video plays off the nihilistic attitude of the song,” he said.

“It attempts to capture the highs and lows of what it’s like to be stuck in a toxic cycle. It covers extreme highs and lows, and extreme pleasures and pains.”

Huskii is due to head out on a rescheduled sold-out tour of the country in support of ‘Antihero’. The tour begins in Sydney on Wednesday April 8 before undertaking another eight shows, wrapping up in Canberra on Friday April 29.

In 2020, Huskii featured on Shadow‘s single ‘Russell Coight’, alongside Vinsins. The pair then appeared with the Aussie drill rapper in the song’s official music video.