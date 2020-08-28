HUX release dreamy new single, ‘Lemonade’

Aussie duo HUX have dropped a new single of dreamy pop today, ‘Lemonade’.

The track screams summer vibes, with bright vocal harmonies, a grooving bassline and bouncing guitar riffs shaping the band’s rich soundscape.

“‘Lemonade’ is about taking the bad alongside the good, and the idea that accepting that we can’t live in a permanent state of happiness is a step in the direction of maintaining it”, the duo explained in a press release.

“We had this half-song that we called ‘Honey-Sweet’ which was going nowhere, but we liked that lyric so built the first verse around that. The rest just fell into place with help from producer/writers Alex Charles and Tom Williams. We loved the vibe of the track but also loved the message.”

Listen to ‘Lemonade’ now:

The track is the pair’s debut single, released via Lab Records, from an as-yet-to-be-named forthcoming EP set for release later this year.

HUX – made up of George Huxtable and Patrick Keating – were “discovered” by Jamiroquai‘s Toby Smith. The now-England-based pair have released four singles since their formation, ‘When You Go’ and ‘Didn’t I Say’ in 2019, ‘Strangers’ and ‘It’s Alright’ in 2018.

Since relocating to London in 2018, HUX have been on the touring circuit in the UK, most recently landing a support slot for Robbie Williams when the pop icon toured there in 2019.