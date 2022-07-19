Hwasa and Loco tease upcoming collaborative single ‘Somebody’

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and South Korean rapper Loco are set to reunite on a new single titled ‘Somebody’.

On July 18, both artists took to social media to reveale details of their forthcoming collaborative digital single album ‘Somebody’, due out on July 25 at 6pm KST. Besides the title track, the release is set to include one B-side titled ‘Lemon’.

Clips of Hwasa and Loco’s recording process for the single have been previewed in a special behind-the-scenes video, which also features a brief snippet of the track.

Hwasa and Loco first teased the upcoming project on July 15, when they shared a concept photo for the release online. ‘Somebody’ will be the second time the two musicians have worked together since their 2018 hit ‘Don’t’. The new project comes nearly a year after Loco’s last release ‘Just Like This’ featuring South Korean singer George, which had marked his 11th digital single.

In a recent interview with NME at HallyuPopFest London 2022, the MAMAMOO singer revealed that her debut solo studio album had been put “slightly on hold”, as the process had not been going “as smoothly as [she’d] hoped”.

“I don’t like challenges – just short, impactful fun,” Hwasa shared at the time. “After some thought, I realised I don’t have a lot of very energetic and fun songs in my portfolio so that’s what I’m going to work towards.”

Additionally, RBW Entertainment confirmed last month that MAMAMOO are in the middle of preparations for a brand-new album and have plans to hold a concert later this year. “To commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, the four members are currently preparing to release a new full-group album and hold a concert of their own,” the agency said.

“They are aiming for sometime in the second half of this year,” RBW Entertainment shared, adding that further details regarding the release and concert would be revealed at a later date.