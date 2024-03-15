HYBE’s latest girl group ILLIT star in Acne Studios’ new global campaign

ILLIT, the latest girl group from HYBE, have become the new faces of Acne Studios’ latest SS24 global campaign.

The luxury fashion house made the announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday (March 14), with a brief 23-second video of the quintet posing in outfits from the brand’s SS24 collection.

The clip also notably features a snippet of an upcoming song by ILLIT, credited by Acne Studios to as ‘My World’. The song will be released as part of their upcoming debut mini-album.

Introducing ILLIT, the five new faces of #AcneStudios. Starring: YUNAH, MINJU, WONHEE, MOKA and IROHA, the members of rising K-pop band ILLIT, photographed in #AcneStudios SS24 collection. Photographer: Charlotte Wales

Stylist: Léopold Duchemin

Music: 'My World' by ILLIT

The reveal of ILLIT as Acne Studios’ newest campaign stars comes shortly after the band were spotted sitting front-row at the Acne Studios FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week late last month.

“Music is a big part of my life and often inspires me; music and fashion are so intertwined. Right now, it is all about K-pop,” Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson said of the brand’s collaboration with ILLIT in a press statement.

“We loved the idea of working with a band from the start of their career and growing with them. We have always supported and championed up-and-coming talents, so this felt like the right way to go about it for a new generation.”

ILLIT also shared their thoughts on the collaboration, adding: “It is such an honour to be able to work with a global fashion house like Acne Studios even before our official debut. We’re very excited to see how the campaign will be received, and we hope our chemistry will highlight the best sides of both ILLIT and Acne Studios.”

The girl group – comprising Wonhee, Minju, Iroha, Moka and Yunah – were formed through a JTBC idol survival series called R U Next?. ILLIT are now housed under HYBE Labels subsidiary Belift Lab, making them the second group to be formed under the label after ENHYPEN.

ILLIT will be making their long-awaited debut on March 25 with their first-ever mini-album ‘Super Real Me’. Aside from ‘My World’, the album will feature three other songs: ‘Magnetic’, ‘Midnight Fiction’ and ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’.

Several HYBE mainstays including Bang Si-hyuk and Slow Rabbit are credited as writers and producers of several songs on the album, and American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese, who has worked with HYBE labelmates TXT, is also credited as co-producer on ‘Magnetic’.