HYBE announces new albums, tours and debuts for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more in 2023

HYBE has announced its 2023 plans for ENHYPEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM and more, which include new albums, global tours and debuts.

The Seoul-based entertainment giant held its annual ‘2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community’ earlier today (November 10) via a YouTube livestream, where it unveiled future plans and goals for its artists and sub-labels for the coming year of 2023.

During the briefing, a number of new projects were announced, involving most of its K-pop acts housed across HYBE’s labels. Big Hit Music‘s Tomorrow X Together (TXT) were revealed to be returning with their fifth mini-album in January 2023. More specifics about the new record were not shared at the briefing. It will mark their first music since ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in May, headlined by title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’.

Advertisement

Pledis Entertainment acts SEVENTEEN and fromis_9 were revealed to be preparing for their respective comebacks, with a tentative release date sometime in the first half of next year. The sub-label also hinted at plans to debut a new boyband next year, however, details are scarce at the time of writing.

Former NU’EST and Wanna One singer Hwang Min-hyun – who stars in the Alchemy Of Souls drama series – was also announced by the agency to be gearing up for a solo debut. This will make him the third member of NU’EST to go solo after Baekho with ‘Absolute Zero’ in October and Kim Jong-hyun (who formerly went by his stage name JR) with ‘MERIDIEM’ earlier this week (November 8).

Fellow HYBE sub-label Belift Lab also disclosed several plans for their artists for 2023. Boyband ENHYPEN are set to drop a new album following the conclusion of their currently ongoing ‘Manifesto’ world tour. The seven-piece are currently in the midst of the tour’s Asian leg with stops across Japan this month, before hosting concerts in Thailand and the Philippines early next year.

Belift Lab also announced an upcoming second season of idol survival reality programme I-LAND is currently in the works, which will assemble the next K-pop group. The upcoming series – which was responsible for the formation and subsequent debut of ENHYPEN in the first season – is scheduled to air sometime in the first half of 2023.

Rounding out the string of 2023 plans for HYBE’s South Korean division, Source Music girl group LE SSERAFIM were said to be preparing for a world tour next year. The rookie quintet will be visiting in cities across Asia, North America and more as part of their tour.

Advertisement

The entertainment company also announced new global ventures – HYBE Japan unveiled that their first-ever J-pop boyband, &TEAM, will be making their much-anticipated debut next month on December 7. More information is expected in the coming weeks.