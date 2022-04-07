HYBE unveils IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won as the latest member of LE SSERAFIM

Source Music has officially unveiled former IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won as the latest member of its upcoming girl group LE SSERAFIM.

At midnight KST today (April 7), HYBE subsidiary Source Music uploaded a brand-new introduction video featuring Kim Chae-won. She is the latest member announced as part of the line-up of the highly anticipated girl group LE SSERAFIM, following Hong Eun-chae and Kim Ga-ram and Miyawaki Sakura, who was also a member of IZ*ONE.

In the new visual, set to an old-school rock ‘n’ roll song, Kim poses and dances for the camera on various different sets, including a plain white studio, an empty gas station, as well as a ballroom.

Source Music had also shared new images of the idol via the group’s social media accounts, similar to those of the previous two members uploaded in the past two days.

Kim’s signing with the agency and upcoming debut was first announced last month. The music label is set to continue unveiling the remaining two members of the new girl group over the coming nights, in the lead-up to their debut.

Aside from the two former IZ*ONE singers, a former Pledis Entertainment trainee and Produce 48 contestant Heo Yun-jin was reported by several South Korean media outlets to also be part of LE SSERAFIM’s line-up, however this has yet to be confirmed.

Source Music has also recently publicly denied allegations that Kim Ga-ram was a school bully. Less than a day after the label introduced Kim as a member of the group, a number of netizens claimed that the 16-year-old singer had been involved in bullying incidents during her school days.

HYBE, which owns Source Music, the agency in charge of LE SSERAFIM, has since denied all allegations and taken legal action in a statement posted today (April 6). The label claims that the allegations have been “cunningly edited” in order to “maliciously slander” Kim.