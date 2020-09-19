Hydra Fashion Week release stripped-back isolation single ‘SICK (day #132)’

Melbourne jangle punks Hydra Fashion Week have shared a new isolation-recorded single, ‘SICK (day #132)’.

The song is a stripped-back change of pace for the group, recorded by just frontman Charlie Teitelbaum. Their previous singles have been frantic guitar-driven numbers informed by no wave and John Zorn-esque jazz.

‘SICK (day #132)’ tackles a personal subject for Teitelbaum, connecting his experience of living with chronic illness with the new frustrations of those living under lockdown

“After dealing with a chronic illness most of my adult life, the idea of being “sick”,

and trying to get over that feeling each day, connects with me on a personal and political level,” he said in a press statement.

“‘SICK (day #132)’ is something for all those feeling stuck, to howl along with. Though the restrictions are necessary, it’s ok to be frustrated and pissed off.”

Hydra Fashion Week had initially planned to release their debut album this year, but noted they have been forced to make a “hard pivot”. They released the single ‘First Person Shooter’ in February, and their debut track ‘Delete’ last year.

The band will play an ‘Unplugged’ live stream on October 10 from 4pm AEST, via their Facebook and YouTube pages.