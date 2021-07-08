Hyolyn pours her heart out in music video for new single ‘To Find A Reason’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has made her return with her new single ‘To Find A Reason’, in collaboration with Mad Clown and Kim Seungmin.

The video treatment for the track starts with a heartfelt message, which reads: “When you want to give up and collapse, the reason why I have to be here right now”. The video then features Hyolyn sitting by the Han River, located in Seoul, belting out the emotional lyrics, “Why should I live, why should I live, why should I live”.

Accoridng to Korea JoongAng Daily the singer said that the goal of the song was to “deliver a comforting message to those who are exhausted so that they can find energy to go forward”.

Advertisement

The singer first announced the release of ‘To Find A Reason’ earlier this week, following he self-composed song ‘Happiness…’ which dropped last month. ‘To Find A Reason’ was written and composed by Hyolyn, alongside Mad Clown, Kim Seungmin and zel.to.

Hulyn’s last record was her solo mini-album titled ‘Say My Name’ which was released in August 2020 and featured a total of six tracks. The project included hits such as ‘Dally’, which featured K-Hip Hop artist Gray, and summer anthem ‘See Sea’.

Meanwhile, Hyolyn’s former bandmate Dasom previously shared that a SISTAR reunion may be in the works. In February, the singer-actress said that the group had been discussing making a proper comeback and that their ex-label, Starship Entertainment, seemed to be on board with the idea.